Author Tom Bower alleged that Meghan Markle lied when she said that she did not know anything about Prince Harry before they met on a blind date in 2016. On the contrary, he said that she used his passions and sadness over Princess Diana's death as leverage to get close to him.

The investigative journalist said he spoke with a former colleague of the former "Suits" actress who knew her before she started dating the royal. He came to the conclusion that she fooled the royal into thinking that she knew nothing about him prior to their first date at London's exclusive Dean Street Townhouse.

He claimed that Meghan Markle "extensively" looked up details about Prince Harry because she "was on a man-hunt and she got her man." Bower feels that she used her first husband, film producer Trevor Eggleston as a "stepping stone."

Calling the Duchess of Sussex "very clever," Bower told Closer magazine, "She had researched Harry very carefully and knew what motivated him. His unhappiness about Diana, his love for Africa and the animals, and that he was a very unhappy man."

The author, who interviewed 80 sources for his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," alleged that Meghan Markle was already dating and living with chef Corey Vitiello in Canada "for two years but she needed someone far more powerful and famous, so that led to Harry."

She and Prince Harry only dated for over a year when they announced their engagement and eventually got married on May 19, 2018. Barely two years into their work as senior royals, they decided to abandon their duties and move to Santa Barbara, California where they now live in their Montecito mansion with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Despite being miles away from the U.K. and living private lives, negative publicity still follows them around. Bower's book only adds to the ceaseless criticism against Meghan Markle. The author claimed that the British "royal family tried very hard to welcome her." He said it "was quite clear from her conduct before the wedding and all of the celebrities she invited, that she was using the royal family to promote herself."