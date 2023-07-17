Meghan Markle was spotted buying flowers at a farmer's market near her home in Montecito last week Friday looking relaxed and carefree. She was dressed in a chic outfit that reportedly shows she is "living a low-key life."

The Duchess of Sussex kept it cool during a trip to the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market wearing an oversized white buttoned shirt over a light khaki maxi dress. She pulled her hair back in a bun and accessorised her outfit with a pair of flip-flops, sunglasses, and a large brown tote bag.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the 41-year-old mingling with the vendors. She also sampled the local delicacies and bought a fresh bouquet of flowers. Prince Harry was nowhere in sight but she brought along her pet beagle and was accompanied by a security guard. She managed to keep a low profile but was reportedly friendly and smiled at the few locals who recognised her.

Meghan Markle was "taking advantage of the simple pleasures the upscale neighbourhood has to offer" according to senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body. She said the photos show that the former "Suits" actress tried to blend in and enjoyed her trip to the farmer's market "like any other resident."

She also noted that the duchess dressed casually for the outing without "any ostentatious attire or jewellery" which she said is a "clear departure from the royal protocols and dress codes."

"The highlight of her outing, however, was her purchase of a bunch of beautiful flowers," Baker told the Mirror adding that the market allowed the duchess "to indulge in the simple joy of picking out blooms for her home."

"The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British Royal Family," the expert explained adding that the trip to the farmer's market "underscores Meghan's intention to live her life as she and (Prince) Harry created it," the royal commentator continued.

Baker added that seeing Meghan Markle relishing her time at the market "is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British Royal Family." She pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex "seems to be enjoying the pleasures of a simpler, quieter life - shopping at the local market, engaging with community members, and relishing the Californian lifestyle."

The outing comes after the Sussexes were spotted enjoying a Fourth of July parade in their Montecito neighbourhood. Prince Harry was photographed carrying their daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, in his arms as they watched the parade.

Meghan Markle was also captured on video with the princess as they waved at the motorcade. Their son Prince Archie, 4, was briefly also seen in photos taken from the family outing. Ahead of the outing, the former working royals were also seen sharing a laugh and holding hands outside an office in Santa Barbara.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Santa Barbara, California after they left their royal duties in the U.K. in 2020. They are neighbours with some of Hollywood's prominent personalities includingg Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The duchess has kept a low profile as of late and her last public engagement was on May 16, when she, Prince Harry, and her mum Doria Ragland, attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York City. It was a memorable albeit traumatic experience for the trio as they were involved in a two-hour "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi after the ceremony.