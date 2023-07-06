Prince Harry was spotted enjoying a Fourth of July parade with his daughter Princess Lilibet in his Montecito neighbourhood in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday. The royal kept a low profile as he cradled his daughter.

Photos from Page Six showed the Duke of Sussex standing by the road watching the parade pass by while carrying his two-year-old daughter in his arms. He wore a baseball hat, a pair of sunglasses, blue jeans, and a green shirt while the toddler looked adorable in a blue floral dress, white knee-high socks, and red shoes. Her red hair was tied up in two pigtails. At one point, she peered out at the motorcade as it passed by.

According to the Daily Mail, the parade they watched included vehicles decorated in Independence Day-themed memorabilia. There were also vintage cars, emergency service vehicles, and cars in bright colors of yellow and pink festooned with balloons and the American flag.

Meghan Markle and Prince Archie were later photographed watching the parade with Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet. The four-year-old wore a white top and jeans and stood in front of his father and beside a couple of girls about his age.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex partly knelt on the ground as she held on to their daughter. The family appeared to be having a good time as they watched the parade and mingled with a few locals.

Last year, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie were also photographed watching a Fourth of July parade at Jackson Hole. They were in Wyoming to visit friends and one of the parade watchers even shared her delight to see the family.

The netizen wrote at the time, "Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are so cute. We were right next to them and their friends." Photos showed Prince Archie with a baseball hat, his mum and dad in a wide hat and baseball cap, respectively.

The sighting at Montecito comes after the couple was photographed outside an office in Santa Barbara, California last week. They were seen looking happy as they held hands and shared a laugh. Their jolly demeanour seems to belie claims that they are unhappy in their marriage and at the turnout of their multi-million dollar project with Spotify.

The Sussexes and their Archewell Audio company "mutually parted ways" with the streaming platform in June. They signed to produce original content after they left their royal duties in 2020. However, they were only able to produce two contents in the three years since they signed the contract: one season of the 12-episode "Archetypes" podcast which the duchess hosted, and a holiday special released in December 2020 to welcome 2021.

According to her talent agency WME, Meghan Markle is said to be looking at other platforms to continue her podcast with rumours that she may be heading to Amazon Audible.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the Fourth of July with their children following news that they no longer have a British home. They finally vacated Frogmore Cottage, their only home in the U.K., per the request of King Charles III in March.

Now they do not have a safe place of their own to stay in London if they do visit the royal family in the future or attend engagements. They would have to stay in hotels or with friends or family as guests in other royal residences. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed many memorable events in Frogmore Cottage, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They celebrated Princess Lilibet's first birthday there with a picnic on June 4, 2022, and it was also where they stayed when they attended Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and her funeral services in September last year.