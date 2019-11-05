Recently, Meghan Markle opened up about her struggle with intense media scrutiny as a member of the British royal family in a controversial ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." Days after dominating the headlines, the Duchess of Sussex has told that she does not want to be loved by people, instead wants to be heard.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued some revealing statements in the recently released documentary. The royal couple talked about media's treatment of them and how it has taken an emotional toll on their mental health. Their comments certainly evoked some charged-up reactions by media and people.

Almost two weeks after the release of the film, Meghan broke her silence in an interview with Telegraph's Bryony Gordon at Luminary Bakery in London. The organisation trains and employs disadvantaged women as well as survivors of abuse and trafficking. As per Gordon, Meghan isn't concerned about what people think of her. Her focus is not to be loved by people, but to be heard so that she can help those who are less privileged.

"If I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower. She lives in the solution, not the problem," Gordon wrote.

Meanwhile, the royal mother assured that she would want to distance herself from royal protocols and formalities when she is meeting people. She explained that when she is somewhere, people have an expectation. However, she would want things to be "relaxed" because they all are just women with a story to tell.

"We all have a story to tell, and I feel honoured that I am getting to hear yours," she added.

In a recent royal engagement, Meghan rejected a formal "curtesy" and went in for a warm hug. As reported by People, the duchess was visiting One Young World Summit's opening ceremony at Royal Albert Hall. When she was greeted by one of the founders of the organisation, Kate Robertson Meghan offered a hug instead of a formal greeting.