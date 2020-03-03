A recent report claimed that Meghan Markle will be attending Met Gala 2020 as one of her first public engagement as a non-royal after she and her husband Prince Harry officially step down from their royal duties. However, royal followers are informed that it was just a rumour. The Duchess of Sussex will not be attending the fashion bash, this year.

According to Hello, Meghan Markle will not be participating in Met Gala taking place on Monday, May 4. It was said that she will be attending the glamorous event all by herself, leaving Prince Harry behind. As per The Sun, the publication that first reported about Meghan's invite to the New York's most fashionable annual event, the duchess was invited to appear alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. However, the publication sets the record straight suggesting that Enniful and Meghan originally paired up for British Vogue's September 2019 issue featuring "a number of inspirational women on its 'Forces for Change' cover." The royal mother guest-edited the edition alongside Enniful.

Met Gala is an annual fashion bash that welcomes Who's Who of show business dressed in the most fashionable way, and f celebrate the theme of the event. This year, the theme for the Met Gala 2020 is inspired by Virginia Woolf's celebrated novel "Orlando." Previously, among the royals, Princess Beatrice, the Duke of York's eldest daughter, and Princess Diana have attended the event.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Meghan will be joining her husband Harry this week in London. This marks the couple's first trip to Britain since their split from the British royal family. They are back in London for the final round of their royal engagements. Their transition period will be effective from Tuesday, March 31 and begins on Wednesday, April 1.

But before that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will together attend Endeavour Fund Awards and Mountbatten Music Festival. They will then reunite with their entire family including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9.