A significant chunk of Meghan Markle's full-fledged biography on the website of the British royal family has been cropped to reflect her new role as a financially independent member of The Firm.

The step has been taken months after Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, after officially quitting as a senior member of the family on March 31. Previously, her page on the royal family's website added after her wedding to Harry in 2018 was similar to those of her husband, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and brother-in-law Prince William, but it has been hugely altered now to reflect her new non-royal role.

One of the most significant changes seen in the new page was the removal of Her Royal Highness title. The 38-year-old was referred to as the 'Duchess' or 'she' instead of the HRH titles reserved for the senior members of the family.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had earlier announced that they won't be using HRH before their names anymore while noting that other financially independent members of the royal family are still allowed to use the coveted titles. It is believed that they were referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who use HRH titles while leading financially independent lives.

Details of the "Suits" alum's education, career, and royal engagements have been moved to separate sections on the website. Mention of her philanthropic activities has been moved to "Charitable Work." The details of her pre-royal charity work and her work for feminism has also been deleted. Harry's "About" section has also been altered, but still contains details of his charity work on the main page.

Meghan's "About" section now references her and Harry's exit from the royal family and their move to Los Angeles. The "About the Duchess of Sussex" section reads: "The Duchess of Sussex, born Rachel Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess have one child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor."

"As announced in January, The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family...They are balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages. Frogmore Cottage in the UK remains their family home," it further reads. It goes on to mention the official titles of the former American actress, which are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Baroness Kilkeel.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace clarified to The Sun that the website is "updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the royal family," adding that all changes would have been agreed by Harry and Meghan.