Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have decided to step away from their royal life, but the doors of the royal family will always remain open for them. Queen Elizabeth II made it very clear to the couple that they can return to the family if they want.

The big revelation is made in the new biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The forthcoming book about the Sussex family claims to reveal details about their choice to step back from the royal family. The book has been serialised by The Times and The Sunday Times.

This week's excerpt reveals that Prince Harry's grandmother invited the Duke of Sussex for a lunch at Windsor Castle after their Megxit agreement was finalised. At the lunch, the 94-year-old monarch told Harry and Meghan that she supports them. She went on to make it clear that they could return to the royal family whenever they wanted.

"As they tucked into a roast lunch, the Queen made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do," an excerpt from The Times reads. "Though a 12-month trial period had already been promised to Harry earlier in the year, their conversation was also a reminder that should he and Meghan ever want to return to their roles, they were always welcome."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they are not involved in the book. The authors claim that it is written with the participation of those who are close to the couple. "It's been made very clear they can come back whenever they want when they're ready," an insider was quoted.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties earlier this year. On March 31, they officially stepped down as senior royals. Now, they are settling into their new normal as non-royals in Los Angeles.

With a promise of revealing unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, "Finding Freedom" is slated to debut on Tuesday, August 11. The book is already available for pre-order on Amazon.