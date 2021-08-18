Thomas Markle Jr. has spoken ill about his half-sister Meghan Markle in previous interviews, but his appearance on "Big Brother VIP" is bound to bring in fresh explosive revelations that could leave the royal deeply embarrassed.

He made it clear in his introduction on the reality TV show that there will be no-holds-barred conversations about the Duchess of Sussex. He even mentioned that he had told Prince Harry that the former "Suits" star will only ruin his life.

Now, according to The Sun, Thomas Jr. is likely going to share even more family secrets on TV including how he blames being jobless on his sister. He told the publication that he had lost his home and his job after he was suddenly "catapulted into the spotlight" through no fault of his own. He said he had lived in a hotel room in Oregon and no one wanted to hire him or lease him a house. The 55-year-old blamed his run of bad luck when he was forced to live "under a microscope" and did not even receive help from his royal sibling.

Read more Meghan Markle gets 'taste of her own medicine' as half-brother bashes her on TV

"My every move has been put under the microscope - not just for me but all my family. It's tough to accept - especially when I never asked for any of this," he said.

The former window fitter also talked about how the Duchess of Sussex has shunned the Markle family ever since she married into royalty. He called it "sad" that they had to know about her pregnancy from the press.

"If she has one ounce of human kindness or humanity left in her heart - which I know she does - she should give it to my dad," Thomas Jr. said as he admitted that he is "heartbroken about this whole situation." He also reminded his sister that had it not been for their father, she would not be where she is at today, so "she owes him that for sure."

In his introduction for "Big Brother VIP," Thomas Jr. said that he had told Prince Harry that his sister is not the right woman for him. He did so in a letter sent to the duke days before the wedding, in which he had warned him not to make the "biggest mistake in royal wedding history." It is said that he also wrote to Queen Elizabeth II to ask her to stop the nuptials because he deemed Meghan Markle a "danger to the royal family."