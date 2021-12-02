Thomas Markle Sr. defended Prince Charles on Wednesday following claims from the book "Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" that the royal questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.

The retired Hollywood lighting director said in an interview on GB News' "Dan Wooton Tonight" that the Prince of Wales merely "asked an innocent question when he asked what colour the baby would be!" He also called the book "nonsense" for trying to infer that the royal was being racist.

"That's just curiosity that most people have and it can never be answered until the birth," he said and then shared a similar experience when people asked about Meghan Markle's complexion prior to her birth.

"When I married Doria and she was pregnant with Meghan, some of our friends asked the same question. They were not racists they were just curious," Thomas Sr. explained adding that "it was nothing more than an innocent question, the same with Prince Charles."

Rebecca Reid, Dawn Neesom, and Calvin Robinson joined Wooton to discuss Thomas Sr.'s defense of Prince Charles. The show host admitted that he feels "a little bit sorry" for the royal in the wake of the "racism" allegations. Robinson also defended the future king and said, "You cannot let people go around calling you racist without substantiating it."

Meanwhile, Reid called the Prince of Wales' alleged comment about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future children a "completely random guessing." She said, "What Harry and Meghan did was basically go, somebody was racist, guess who. Now we're spending all this time playing who's the racist."

In his book, Andersen revealed that Prince Charles wondered out loud about the colour of his son's children with the former "Suits" star during breakfast with Camilla. Their conversation happened on the day the couple announced their engagement. Palace aides heard their exchange and allegedly twisted what was an innocent question into something racially toxic by the time it reached the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked about the alleged "racist" remarks about their children during their Oprah interview in March. Prince William has since denied that their family is racist while a spokesperson for Prince Charles said "Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" is "fiction and not worth further comment."