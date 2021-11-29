A spokesperson for Prince Charles denied accusations that he was the senior royal who raised concerns about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour prior to his birth.

Palace aides refuted claims that the Prince of Wales questioned the young royal's race. The denial is in response to revelations from the book "Brothers And Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" from American author Christopher Andersen.

The author claimed that the future king raised this concern over breakfast with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall on Nov. 27, 2017. It is said that he wondered what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will look like, to which his wife, taken aback, replied, "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." Prince Charles then spoke in a low voice and added, "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?''

A spokesperson for Prince Charles called Andersen's book "fiction and not worth further comment." Likewise, palace insiders told The Sun that the author's "claims are utterly ridiculous." They said, "There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles' reputation."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes that the Prince of Wales "would be very irritated and annoyed by this sort of claim because the last thing he is, is racist." She said, "If he made the remark I'm sure it was in a perfectly innocent way, as anyone would ask about the birth of a child and how the baby would look," adding, "I think he would be surprised someone could attribute such a sentence to him — and I'm pretty certain Charles doesn't even have breakfast with Camilla."

Prince Charles reportedly made the comment innocently but "scheming courtiers" gave it a "racist spin." It had "reached toxic proportions" by the time it reached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the palace of racism in their explosive Oprah interview in March. They refused to name the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour. But they have since assured that Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip were not involved.