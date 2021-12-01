Christoper Anderson is adamant that details in his book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" are accurate because they come from reliable sources.

The American author told The Daily Beast that his "sources are rock-solid." He said, "They helped me unravel the mystery of which royal Harry and Meghan were talking about when they said a member of the family had brought up the issue of how light or dark their children might turn out to be and that there were concerns about what that would mean for the monarchy."

Andersen claimed in his book that it was Prince Charles who wondered what the couple's children would look like on the day they announced their engagement. But the author, who has been covering the British royals for 50 years, said the future king made the comment innocently during breakfast with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"I was able to trace the origins of the controversy back to Charles casually asking Camilla what she thought Harry and Meghan's children might look like—hair colour, eye colour, complexion. Keep in mind that at the time Charles was extremely fond of Meghan and had become friendly with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland," he explained adding that the remarks were the "innocent musings of a grandfather."

He alleged that it was only twisted by palace sources and had taken a different meaning by the time it reached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Andersen claimed Prince Charles' remarks were "twisted over time by palace operatives into something far more racially charged and toxic, so by the time it reached Harry he was shocked at what he was hearing. When Harry complained to his father, Charles suggested that he was being oversensitive."

Camilla was said to have been taken aback by Prince Charles' question. Palace aides were also within earshot during their conversation so she quickly changed the topic. But the damage had already been done.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March that concerns were raised about how dark their son Archie's complexion would be even before he was born. They said there were also talks among senior royals if he would be given security and if he will have the title of "Prince."

The revelation had shocked Winfrey as well as the thousands of viewers who watched the couple's explosive interview. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to namedrop the royal who questioned Archie's skin colour. However, they assured that it was not Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth II.