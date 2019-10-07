In light of Prince Harry's tabloid lawsuit, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has made some significant revelations. In his latest statement, he is defending his decision of making parts of his daughter's five-page letter public. He denied receiving any payments to leak the letter as alleged.

According to the latest reports, the Duchess of Sussex's father has finally broken his silence on the letter that led to Prince Harry's lawsuit against a British tabloid. In his statement to the Daily Mail, Thomas revealed that he kept the letter, that he describes as "hurtful," a secret for six months. It was never his intention to make it public.

He reportedly felt the need to unravel a few parts of the letter only after its contents were shared by an American celebrity magazine "misrepresenting" the details. The excerpts from the letter were published by a British tabloid and were cited by one of Meghan's unnamed friends in an interview in February. The letter was sent Thomas in August, soon after the Duchess and Duke's wedding, which he failed to attend due to health issues.

"I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine," Thomas,75, told Daily Mail. "I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful," he added.

The letter, written by Meghan to her father, was conciliatory, intended to heal and repair their relationship. However, Thomas reveals that the letter, that was made to appear loving, "isn't like that at all."

According to the report, the anonymous friend told the celebrity magazine that in his response to Meghan's letter, her father suggested that they should get some press photos together. This, as per her friend, upset Meghan who allegedly wanted to communicate with her father directly and not through media.

Furthermore, it was also falsely stated that her father never contacted Meghan. Thomas said that it was all a "tragic misunderstanding" and denied the claims that he did not try to get in touch with his daughter. He reportedly made multiple attempts on all the numbers he has for Meghan.