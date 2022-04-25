Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha Markle suggested that Prince Harry should let his actions speak for him when it comes to protecting Queen Elizabeth II.

The 57-year-old slammed the Duke of Sussex over his recent comments about the Queen's safety. He said during an interview on the "Today Show" that he just wants to ensure that his grandmother is safe and has the right people surrounding her.

Speaking to LBC, Samantha called the royal a hypocrite and claimed that he is the one hurting Her Majesty. She said, "Harry came out and said he just wants to protect the Queen, well that's like sitting there lighting the fuse of a cannonball and saying 'wait, okay, incoming, I am lighting this cannonball here it comes, but I am protecting you."

She added, "It doesn't work that way, it is such hypocrisy and the actions don't speak as loudly as the words, the words speak loudly but the actions don't, it's just terrible."

Samantha also accused Prince Harry and her half-sister Meghan Markle of abandoning the royal family and the British public. She pointed out, "They decided to make the move, they decided to abandon the British royal family, Harry abandoned British royal duty and the British people as well, that was their choice."

The author of " The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" added that the Duke of Sussex made the choice to abandon his family in the U.K. She referred to his comment during the "Today Show" interview in which he confessed that California is home for him now.

She explained, "We see it as them making a choice, Harry certainly made the choice, I mean he even said in a recent interview that he's quite cosy and his home is Montecito and they welcomed him with open arms."

Samantha added, "Well my God, so did Great Britain, I would think that a $40m dollar wedding and rolling out the red carpet is certainly welcoming them with open arms. So they had that and they chose to leave that." She even called out the Duchess of Sussex and said, "Meghan needs to change."