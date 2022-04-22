Prince William and Kate Middleton dodged a question about Queen Elizabeth II's protection after a visit to the headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in North London on Thursday.

According to the Daily Mail, as the couple were getting into their car, a female reporter shouted, "Sir, does the Queen need protecting?" In response, the Duchess of Cambridge just smiled before she got into her side of the vehicle. The Duke of Cambridge did not even bother to look at the cameras and immediately got inside the car before they were driven away.

Prince William and Kate brush off awkward question about Harry's astonishing claim he wants to 'protect' the Queen as they are confronted during royal visit hours after 'truth' bomb interview

The reporter's question is in reference to a statement Prince Harry made during his interview with the "Today Show" at The Hague in the Netherlands. He talked about his recent visit to the U.K. where he dropped by at Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth II with Meghan Markle. They had tea and shared a few laughs and he even complimented the Queen's great sense of humour.

The 37-year old then shared that he has a special relationship with his grandmother. She tells him things that she otherwise cannot with anybody else. He also said that he just wants to make sure that she "is protected and has got the right people around her."

The Duke of Sussex left many wondering who he is protecting Queen Elizabeth II from, with some speculating that he could be talking about her aides and the men-in-gray suits who advise her. While he may have good intentions to ensure Her Majesty's safety, royal experts still find his statement troubling.

Prince Harry's remark reportedly left Buckingham Palace aids reeling. It was deemed offensive not only towards the Queen's staff but also to the the Royal Family. Journalist Peny Junor even slammed the Duke of Sussex as a "loose cannon." She claimed that he was already a "loose cannon as a teenager and a young man." She added that "he came spectacularly good when he was in the Army and with his charity work." But he allegedly changed when he married Meghan Markle because "things seemed to go to pot again and he is unpredictable in the things he has said and done."