Meghan Markle revealed that she has sponsored a dog kennel in the name of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie. The 38-year-old told she did this to help provide a home for a "pet in need" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In her capacity as patron of Mayhew, an animal welfare charity, she has written the foreword for the organisation for its annual report for 2019. Though Meghan Markle has stepped down from royal duties, she has still retained her patronages. She expressed her pride to known of the changes Mayhew had made to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew's mission was made for moments like these. It's not just about cats and dogs; it's about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of COVID, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this," she wrote.

The former "Suits" star also praised Mayhew for providing care and support to pets of the homeless, saying it "makes people more resilient". Meghan spoke about how, "TheraPaws animal assisted intervention programme delivered to nursing homes, elderly wards, mental health centres and beyond promotes physical, social and emotional wellbeing".

To support the charity, Meghan has continued to sponsor a dog kennel in the name of her son Archie, saying it would "create an interim home for a pet in need". The duchess encourages people to support the charity. "When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all," she writes.

Meghan is known for her love for dogs. She has rescued two dogs when she lived in Canada, called Guy and Bogart. Besides, she and Harry are also believed to have a Labrador together.