While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from Canada for their farewell tour to the UK after split from the British royal family, it has evoked strong feelings for others particularly Kate Middleton. Royal expert believes that the process is difficult for everyone.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claims that Kate Middleton has taken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split from the royal family "badly." The royal mother-of-three is said to be "very sad" and missed her "happy trio" with Harry and Prince William.

"To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly," said a royal source to the publication. "She Harry and William were once such a happy trio she thinks what has happened is all very sad," she added.

Harry and Meghan returned earlier in March to fulfil their final round of royal engagements as senior royals before they officially step back from royal duties on Tuesday, March 31. The couple reportedly left behind their nine-month-old son baby Archie.

The return saw a highly anticipated reunion of the entire British royal family. The Sussexes and Cambridges joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Wessexes on Monday afternoon for the Commonwealth Day Service. The grand event brought the entire family together and is believed to be one of the last joint royal engagement for Sussexes and the family.

Royal sources assume that this is a difficult time for everyone in the family, particularly the siblings. "It's not been easy for anyone. I think they're both pretty emotional," the insider added.

Nevertheless, the distance between the brothers continues to be a cause of concern for Queen Elizabeth II. As per the report, the brothers barely acknowledged each other "with a brief smile."

"The distance between the once-close siblings is apparently a source of sadness for the family, particularly the Queen," the publication notes.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Sussexes will begin their transition period in wake of which they will give up their HRH titles and privileges. Meanwhile, they are allowed to embark on a new "financially independent" life that will be split between the UK and North America.