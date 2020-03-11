Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Commonwealth Service Day on Monday evening. Following this, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge posted photos with Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other royals in a sweet gesture.

Soon after the Commonwealth Day service, that brought together Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Instagram account Kensington Royal and shared a selection of snaps from the event.

The service took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday and it was attended by the queen, Cambridges, Sussexes, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and others. The royals were joined by important faces of the United Kingdom including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds, singers Alexander Burke and Craig David, boxer Anthony Joshua, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and others.

William and Kate shared a total of 10 pictures with their 11.3 million followers giving a glimpse of the special event. This was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first reunion with Kate and William and a much-awaited one especially amid the rumours of a royal feud. However, the sweet gesture of sharing the snaps of their family members from the event has garnered enormous praise for them from social media users, according to Daily Mail.

As per the report, Instagram users were quick to react to the post and showered the couple with generous praises for their open-mindedness. The publication notes that fans labelled the act "a sweet, classy gesture."

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey," the caption reads. "The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming."

The gallery of photos showcases William and Kate leaving the service. Another picture shows the 93-year-old monarch standing and smiling in her gorgeous blue attire, yet another one shows Prince Charles and wife Camila in the church. More pictures showed Meghan speaking to Anthony Joshua and Harry to singer Craig David.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals â€” the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. Her Majesty The Queen was 26 years old when she became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 â€” important symbolic and unifying role. As Head, Her Majesty personally reinforces the links by which the Commonwealth joins people together from around the world. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, this yearâ€™s Service celebrated the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. #CommonwealthDelivers

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

"Love how everyone was included in these pics. Shows real class," one user wrote. "How lovely that you have included photos of all the family - not just yourselves as others have," another wrote. "Such a class act," the third one says.

View this post on Instagram

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day,Â alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is â€˜Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo Â© PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

On the contrary, the report notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted just two pictures of themselves from the service on their official Sussex Royal account and they were criticised for it.

Kate Middleton, Prince William in Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) recalled "the love and affection" Pakistanis felt for Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William (R), who is visiting with his wife Kate Photo: AFP / STR

The Commonwealth Day service marks the final official royal engagement for Sussexes before they step down from royal duties on Tuesday, March 30. Following this, the royal couple will begin their transition period and start their life as financially independent royals.