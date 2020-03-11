Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Commonwealth Service Day on Monday evening. Following this, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge posted photos with Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other royals in a sweet gesture.

Soon after the Commonwealth Day service, that brought together Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Instagram account Kensington Royal and shared a selection of snaps from the event.

The service took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday and it was attended by the queen, Cambridges, Sussexes, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and others. The royals were joined by important faces of the United Kingdom including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds, singers Alexander Burke and Craig David, boxer Anthony Joshua, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and others.

William and Kate shared a total of 10 pictures with their 11.3 million followers giving a glimpse of the special event. This was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first reunion with Kate and William and a much-awaited one especially amid the rumours of a royal feud. However, the sweet gesture of sharing the snaps of their family members from the event has garnered enormous praise for them from social media users, according to Daily Mail.

As per the report, Instagram users were quick to react to the post and showered the couple with generous praises for their open-mindedness. The publication notes that fans labelled the act "a sweet, classy gesture."

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey," the caption reads. "The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming."

The gallery of photos showcases William and Kate leaving the service. Another picture shows the 93-year-old monarch standing and smiling in her gorgeous blue attire, yet another one shows Prince Charles and wife Camila in the church. More pictures showed Meghan speaking to Anthony Joshua and Harry to singer Craig David.

"Love how everyone was included in these pics. Shows real class," one user wrote. "How lovely that you have included photos of all the family - not just yourselves as others have," another wrote. "Such a class act," the third one says.

On the contrary, the report notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted just two pictures of themselves from the service on their official Sussex Royal account and they were criticised for it.

The Commonwealth Day service marks the final official royal engagement for Sussexes before they step down from royal duties on Tuesday, March 30. Following this, the royal couple will begin their transition period and start their life as financially independent royals.