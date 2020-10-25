The first lady of the US, Melania Trump has announced celebrations for Halloween at the White House on Sunday. The official residence of the US president will open its doors to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Sunday.

There will be ghosts, fairies, superheroes, tiny goblins and other costumed trick-or-treaters as celebrations commence on the grounds of the White House. This is the fourth annual Halloween festivities for the Trump administration.

This year costumed trick-or-treaters will be greeted with festive pumpkins along with flowers including chrysanthemums that will be used to decorate the East and West staircases, showcasing the beauty of nature. Besides, the Halloween event will also feature a vibrant display of bright-coloured leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn.

Precautions have been taken by the Trump administration to help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year's celebration. These include social distancing, wearing facemasks or face coverings, staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves, hand sanitisers will be available throughout the event route. These apart, the guest capacity has been kept limited, and event hours have been extended.

On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration. We look forward to seeing all of you for this yearâ€™s festivities! Â https://t.co/ax905gVIDR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2020

US president Donald Trump and the FLOTUS will greet trick-or-treaters as they pass by the South Portico of the White House. Several departments and agencies will be in attendance featuring a variety of fun activities for children.

NASA will display of an inflatable rocket and have space-related items for kids. Children will be able to say hello to Smokey the Bear from the Department of Agriculture and stop by the Department of Interior station for a Junior Ranger badge and paper ranger hat. The Department of Transportation will have model rockets on display and paper airplanes available for children to take home.