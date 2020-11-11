Soon after his defeat in the US election, Donald Trump is speculated to go through a divorce. A former aide of the first lady of the US Melania Trump claims that she is "counting the minutes" until they leave the White House and she files for a divorce. A legal expert suggests that if the Trumps were to divorce, Melania could receive a massive $50 million payout.

Citing a new book, Mirror notes that the current White House residents have a "transactional marriage." The state of their marriage is allegedly "so bad" that the couple is sleeping in "separate bedrooms." Meanwhile, it is claimed that Melania Trump had her prenuptial agreement reevaluated before Donald Trump became the US President.

While the details of the prenuptial agreement remain a secret, a divorce lawyer reportedly claims that she is due to receive much more than Donald's first two wives. It is said that the former model, who shares 14-year-old son, Barron with the president, can receive more than $50 million or £38 million.

Melania, a former model, and Donald had known each other for almost six years before getting engaged in the year 2004. The couple got married in January 2005 at a wedding that was attended by A-listers of Hollywood such as Heidi Klum, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, P. Diddy, Simon Cowell, Kelly Ripps, former President Bill Clinton, and more. They welcomed their son Barron in 2006.

Rumours about trouble in their marriage have been swirling around for years. It is said that Melania did not come to the White House until five months later after Donald arrived in 2017. This added fuel to the hearsay about the stability of the couple's marriage. It is reported that she took that time to renegotiate her agreement with Donald. Nevertheless, Melania showed a united front with her husband after the results of US election 2020 as Joe Biden was declared the winner.

A Twitter post by the outgoing first lady showed that she supports her husband who continues to defy the election results.

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. November 8, 2020

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aide of Donald Trump, made claims about his marriage with Melania Trump in her 2018 book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House." Newman claims that the FLOTUS is currently waiting for them to exit the White House so that she could file for divorce. Their marriage of 15 years is certainly over.

"In my opinion, Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave him while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her," Newman wrote in her book.