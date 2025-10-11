United States First Lady Melania Trump has revealed that confidential discussions between herself and Russian President Vladimir Putin have resulted in the reunion of eight Ukrainian children with their families, amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

During her speech at the White House, Melania Trump said that her quiet diplomatic exchanges with Putin started during his August visit to Alaska. She personally handed him a letter during that meeting, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on children.

Since then, Melania Trump said she and the Russian leader have maintained an 'open channel' focused on reuniting displaced children with their families. She vowed that the two sides would keep communicating to bring more separated families back together.

'Plans are already underway to reunify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon,' the First Lady stated, according to a report by CNN.

Aside from the release of eight children, Russian authorities have reportedly updated Melania Trump on the identity of certain kids and the social and medical assistance they are getting.

Melania Trump also raised concerns about Ukrainians who were minors when the war began but are now adults and remain in Russia. She noted that Moscow has agreed to take steps towards reuniting these individuals with their families.

Long-Standing Advocacy for Children

The development marks a notable moment in Melania Trump's long-standing advocacy for child welfare, an issue she championed during her husband's first presidency.

In May 2018, she launched the Be Best campaign, an awareness effort centred on the well-being of children, online safety, and opioid abuse, promoting existing programmes that support children's emotional, physical and social health.

Earlier this year, Melania Trump led efforts urging Congress to pass the Take It Down Act, which makes it illegal to share explicit photos of people without their consent, including 'deepfakes' created by artificial intelligence.

The bill was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on 19 May 2025, after passing both houses of Congress with unanimous support from both parties.

According to Melania Trump, the legislation is a strong demonstration of America's solidarity in safeguarding the privacy, dignity, and safety of the children.

War Crimes Oversight Crisis

This move by the First Lady follows the Trump administration's recent decision to end funding for the Ukraine Conflict Observatory, a programme that has been instrumental in investigating Russian war crimes, including the forced displacement of Ukrainian children.

With backing from the State Department, Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab launched the Ukraine Conflict Observatory in 2022 to document, examine, and disseminate information on war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine by Russia.

They documented several alleged Russian war crimes in their investigations, including how far Moscow went in relocating, re-educating, and even forcefully adopting or training Ukrainian children.

A CNN source claimed the group's database had information on over 30,000 Ukrainian children who were allegedly abducted by Russia from over 100 different places.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over his alleged role in the forced displacement of Ukrainian children.