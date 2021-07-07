Melania Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower on Tuesday, in a rare public appearance since she left the White House earlier this year after the end of her husband Donald Trump's presidency.

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the former First Lady of the United States was seen stepping out of her Trump Tower residence to run some morning errands in Midtown Manhattan. She was accompanied by heavy security as she made her way to a four-car Secret Service convoy outside the building just after 8:15 am. The 51-year-old was then taken to a private residence on East 76th Street where she stayed for about two hours before making her way back to the Fifth Avenue residence.

The former model was wearing a beige Burberry blazer and all-white ensemble which she paired with $645 Louboutin pointy-toe flats. She accessorised her look with a white Hermes Kelly handbag that retails for $26,250, and mirrored sunglasses. She left her freshly blown-out blonde hair loose and kept her makeup light.

Her surprise appearance in New York comes just two days after her husband arrived at their Fifth Avenue residence wearing a white MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat, and waved to a group of supporters outside the building. However, Melania wasn't seen with him at that time.

The former US President was largely based in Manhattan his entire life, but he and Melania changed their permanent address to Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2019. Explaining his decision in a tweet, the-then POTUS had said that though he "cherishes" New York and its people and "always will," he feels "very badly treated by the political leaders of both the city and state."

The couple relocated to their Mar-a-Lago residence with their son Barron Trump in January this year after leaving the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. The family has maintained a relatively low profile since then, while Melania and Barron have hardly been seen in public.

Author Michael Wolff claims in his upcoming book "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency" that the family avoids mingling with their neighbours as well. Wolff wrote that Donald and Melania "are treated like zoo animals" at the Florida resort and often eat alone at a roped-off table while 50 or 60 tables of diners gawp and stare at the patio restaurant.