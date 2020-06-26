Half-sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found slain in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London. The family's distress did not end at losing the two women. Two Metropolitan (Met) Police officers reportedly took pictures of the sisters' bodies and circulated them. The officers were arrested but released on bail after questioning. The conduct of the Met Police officers is being investigated.

26-year-old Smallman and 47-year-old Henry were at the Park on the night of June 5 celebrating the older sister's birthday. The two women had been celebrating with friends but continued their celebrations even after their friends left the park. Their companions last saw them at around 12:30 a.m. on June 6. Their last contact with friends and family was around 1:05 am.

The family of the women became worried when they could not be contacted the next day. Their family alerted the Met Police of their disappearance. At around 1 p.m. on June 7, the bodies of the sisters were discovered in the park. The post-mortem examination revealed that the victims had been stabbed multiple times. Met Police has launched an investigation to find the murderer who is suspected to be male.

It was revealed by Scotland Yard that two police officers who were posted to guard the bodies of the women were arrested. According to the Daily Mail, officers took multiple unofficial pictures of the bodies at the scene of the crime. After taking the pictures, they circulated them with a small group of people on WhatsApp. It is unclear if they took pictures of the bodies or took selfies with the bodies.

The officers from Met's North-East Command were arrested on Monday for misconduct in a public office. Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the incident and questioned the officers involved. Even though the officers were released on bail they have been suspended until further notice.

"â€œSenior representatives from the MPS and the IOPC visited the parents of Bibaa and Nicole to inform them of these serious allegations and confirm that it is now subject to an independent investigation with full co-operation from the MPS." June 25, 2020

Met Commander Paul Brogden shared his disgust at the actions of the officers. He revealed that senior representatives from the Met and the IOPC met with the family of the victims to inform them of the incident. Brogden also apologised to the family for the reckless actions which have now added to their grief.