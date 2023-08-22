The Metropolitan Police is not taking any more action on the cash-for-honours allegations against King Charles III's charity, The Prince's Foundation. The decision dismayed some members of the British public including the anti-monarchy group Republic.

The MET Police launched an investigation into the allegations in February 2022 in response to a report from the group on suspicions that the monarch and his charity's chief executive officer Michael Fawcett breached the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

The report came after a letter Fawcett wrote in 2017 leaked, in which he expressed his support to the plan of giving Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for donations to The Prince's Foundation.

The letter from Michael Fawcett, King Charles’ former valet and CEO of the Prince’s Foundation, promising honours exchange for charitable donations. At least New Labour weren’t silly enough to do Cash for Honours in writing… pic.twitter.com/Nq7O9W65Cz — PoliticsTeaching (@politicsteach) August 21, 2023

On Monday, Aug 20, the Metropolitan Police announced, "With the benefit of the CPS's [Crown Prosecution Service] early investigative advice, and after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter."

Members of the public criticised the MET's decision on social media. One wrote on X formerly Twitter, "Cash for Honours"- King Charles , you are a disgrace!" Another tweeted, "not at least surprised, King Charles, the black-bag cash man !!"

There is a potential crime involving King Charles' own charity after billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz paid tens of thousands of pounds to fixers with links to Charles, who told him they could secure him a knighthood and UK citizenship.https://t.co/XWV4zh8z57 — Louisette Lanteigne 🌎✌️⚖️♥️ (@lulex) August 22, 2023

Another claimed that MET should have also investigated King Charles III and not just his charity because the monarch was reported to the police along with Fawcett. The user called it "outrageous dishonesty and an appalling decision."

It was Charles himself who was reported to the police, along with Fawcett. It wasn’t the charity. This is outrageous dishonesty and an appalling decision from the Met. #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/bPRuc9sh4Q — Republic (@RepublicStaff) August 21, 2023

Likewise, Republic CEO Graham Smith slammed the MET's decision and accused the department of being partial because King Charles III is royalty. He said the decision is an example of how royal family members are treated as though they are above the law.

He told Newsweek, "This is wholly dishonest and appalling because it was Charles and Fawcett that were reported to the police not the charity and the evidence in the letter from Fawcett was pretty damning. It would appear that the royals can live without any fear of consequence for any of their actions."

Smith said he reported King Charles III and Fawcett to the police and that he will "certainly be making a complaint to the police." He added that he will be "lobbying Parliament to investigate the relationship between the royals and the police" alleging that "this is not the first time this sort of thing has happened."

Meanwhile, The Prince's Foundation "has noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police." In a statement, a spokesperson said the "charity is moving forward with a continued focus on delivering the education and training programs for which it has established" in response to the conclusion of the MET's own "independent investigation and governance review last year."