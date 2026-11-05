Paris Jackson's request for £445.5 million from Michael Jackson's estate raises a question beyond the headline figure: who decides when his children receive the benefit of his fortune? The singer is seeking a transfer into the family trust, rather than a personal payment of £445.5 million to herself.

In a petition filed on 29 October, Paris asked a Los Angeles judge to order a preliminary distribution for the trust intended to benefit her and brothers Prince and Bigi. IBTimes UK reported that she argues it remains unfunded more than 17 years after their father's death.

Who Makes the Decisions Now?

John Branca remains the estate's executor following co-executor John McClain's death in May, according to People's reporting. Paris's complaint centres on the discretion that arrangement leaves with the estate over payments to beneficiaries.

An executor administers an estate; that position does not make the executor the personal owner of the deceased person's fortune. The distinction matters here because Paris is challenging the administration and timing of transfers, rather than alleging that she alone should own the entire estate.

What the $600 Million Would Change

Paris's petition points to substantial business proceeds and an accounting showing approximately £631 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024. She estimates roughly £445.5 million could be transferred after potential liabilities.

That is her assessment of available funds, rather than a judicial finding that the full sum is distributable. Moving assets into the trust would also be different from immediately dividing £445.5 million into unrestricted payments to the three siblings.

The reported trust terms distinguish income from principal, the underlying assets supporting that income. According to The Spokesman-Review's account, income was intended to begin at 21, with staged principal distributions at 30, 35 and 40.

Why the Estate Disputes Her Account

The estate says unresolved legal matters prevent full trust funding, including litigation with the Internal Revenue Service over a demand for £530 million in taxes and penalties. It says a ruling significantly reduced that figure, but the matter remains unresolved and could change, the Spokesman-Review reports.

The estate also denies withholding benefits and says more than £149 million has already been distributed for beneficiaries' benefit. That response addresses payments already made, while Paris's request focuses on funding the trust itself; the two figures describe different financial questions.

Paris's spokesperson argues that partial funding could have happened earlier, according to TheWrap. The disagreement therefore includes whether unresolved liabilities justify delaying the requested preliminary transfer.

An Inheritance Milestone Approaches

Prince is 29 and approaches the first reported principal-distribution milestone when he turns 30 in February 2027. His birthday helps explain the timeline's significance, although it should not be treated as Paris's stated reason for filing.

A hearing is scheduled for 4 December, according to PEOPLE. Paris has requested court intervention; she has not already won an order transferring the money.

For readers following the dispute, the next meaningful development is therefore what the court permits after considering the competing positions on liquidity and liabilities. The headline sum alone cannot answer that question, and neither the estate's overall valuation nor its past payments settle whether this particular transfer should now be made.