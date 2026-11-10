Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of rape and sexual assault offences. The former comedian and actor, 51, was sentenced by Mr Justice Joel Bennathan on 9 November 2026 following a four-week trial.

Brand denied the allegations throughout the proceedings. The sentence means he is expected to spend seven years in custody before becoming eligible for release on licence.

How Brand's Sentence Was Calculated

The judge imposed a nine-year prison term for the rape conviction. He then added 18 months for the most serious of three sexual assault convictions, bringing the total sentence to 10 years and six months. The remaining two sexual assault sentences, of nine months and eight months respectively, will run concurrently with the 18-month term.

Under sentencing guidelines, a rape conviction usually carries between four and 19 years, and the maximum penalty is life in prison. Brand's nine-year term falls inside that range.

Two-thirds of a 10½-year sentence equates to seven years in custody. After that point, Brand may become eligible for release on licence. Under UK law, sexual assault carries a maximum of 10 years, while rape can result in life imprisonment.

What 'Release on Licence' Means for Brand

Release on licence does not mark the end of a prison sentence. If released, Brand would spend the remaining three and a half years in the community under strict conditions set by authorities.

Under the guidelines, offenders serving sentences of four years or more for certain serious sexual and violent crimes are generally released at the two-thirds point of their sentence. If those conditions are breached, Brand can be recalled to prison. He must also stay on the sex offenders' register indefinitely subject to the notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Verdict, Sentence and What Comes Next

The case followed a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. Brand originally faced seven charges involving six women, and the jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days.

Jurors found Brand guilty on 5 November of one rape and three sexual assaults, relating to incidents between 2004 and 2009. They cleared him of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

In determining the sentence, the judge took into account Brand's charity work with people recovering from addiction and his limited history of serious past convictions. He also noted that roughly 17 years had passed since the most recent offence for which Brand was convicted.

However, the judge identified aggravating factors when determining the sentence. The judge also told Brand he had become 'a sexual predator' as his fame grew.

Brand was remanded into custody on 5 November after the judge refused bail. Before sentencing, the court heard victim impact statements from the women involved. Brand showed no visible reaction as the sentence was read out. He spoke to his wife, Laura Gallacher, before leaving the dock.

Police have also submitted files to prosecutors relating to two further rape allegations against Brand. It is not yet clear whether any additional charges will be authorised.