Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could face a hypothetical $81.1 billion (£60.43 billion) divorce settlement if his 41-year marriage to Lori Huang ends, with reports examining how California's community property laws could affect his estimated fortune.

The figure is based on Huang's reported net worth of $162.2 billion (£120.87 billion), according to Forbes figures cited by The Economic Times and Sports Chosun on 9 November 2026.

However, no divorce filing or separation has been publicly reported, and whether the couple signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement remains unknown.

Huang's admission of infidelity has prompted speculation about the potential financial implications of a divorce. In a message to Nvidia employees on 8 November, he wrote: 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.'

Could Lori Huang Receive Half of His Fortune?

According to PopTV Culture, California is a community property state, meaning assets acquired during marriage while spouses are domiciled in the state are generally presumed to belong to both partners.

Under California Family Code Sections 760 and 2550, community property is generally divided equally in divorce proceedings, although valid agreements, separate property claims and the classification of individual assets can affect the outcome.

Huang married Lori in 1985, while Nvidia was founded in 1993. The timing has prompted questions about whether shares and other assets acquired through the company's growth could be considered marital property.

Whether the couple has a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement is also not publicly known. Assets acquired before marriage, certain inheritances and gifts may qualify as separate property.

DimSum Daily similarly described the $81.1 billion figure as theoretical, explaining that the actual division would depend on asset ownership, property agreements and other financial considerations.

Jeff Bezos' Divorce Provides a Comparison

The potential settlement has drawn comparisons with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, which resulted in one of the largest divorce settlements involving a corporate fortune.

According to PopTV Culture, Scott received 25% of the couple's jointly held Amazon shares, representing approximately 4% of the company and worth around $36 billion (£26.83 billion) at the time. The Economic Times separately valued her stake at approximately $35.6 billion (£26.53 billion).

Bezos retained the remaining 75% of their jointly held Amazon shares, along with voting control over all of them. An Amazon filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed that Scott's shares would be registered in her name, while Bezos would continue exercising sole voting authority under a separate agreement.

The settlement also allowed Bezos to retain the couple's joint interests in The Washington Post and space company Blue Origin, while Scott relinquished her interests in both. The arrangement helped preserve Bezos' control of Amazon while giving Scott a substantial independent stake in the company.

No Divorce Proceedings Reported

In his apology, Huang expressed regret for hurting his family and said he hoped to regain their trust. He also asked the public to respect their privacy.

Sports Chosun reported that the $81.1 billion calculation was based on dividing Huang's estimated fortune equally under California's community property framework. However, the publication cautioned that the actual amount would depend on the ownership and classification of individual assets.

For now, no divorce has been publicly announced or filed as of 10 November 2026.