Elon Musk has sparked controversy after calling Russell Brand's expected prison sentence 'unjust', responding to a social media post comparing the comedian's case with that of another convicted sex offender who received three years in prison for rape. The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire made the one-word comment on X after former British politician Andrew Bridgen shared a comparison involving Brand and Sajid Mahmood Khan, who was sentenced for his involvement in historic sexual offences against teenage girls.

However, Musk posted his reaction before Brand's sentencing hearing had concluded. On 9 November 2026, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

Musk Calls Comparison 'Unjust'

The controversy began when Bridgen shared a graphic comparing Brand's convictions with Khan's three-year prison sentence. Bridgen questioned whether the comedian would face 'two-tier justice' and asked his followers what they thought about the apparent difference in punishment.

Musk responded with a single word: 'Unjust.' The billionaire did not explain which aspects of the two cases he believed demonstrated unfair treatment.

The post also suggested Brand could face life imprisonment. However, prosecutors had asked the court to consider a sentence of between 10 and 15 years for the rape conviction, rather than a life sentence.

Musk's intervention attracted attention because it came just hours before the judge delivered Brand's sentence.

Who Is Sajid Mahmood Khan?

Khan was among eight men sentenced for historic sexual offences against young girls in Keighley, West Yorkshire. The offences took place between 1996 and 1999 and involved victims aged between 13 and 16. Khan, then 45, was sentenced to three years in prison for rape in January 2025.

The cases involved multiple offenders who targeted vulnerable teenage girls. Several received considerably longer sentences for rape and other sexual offences, including one man jailed for 14 years.

The comparison shared by Bridgen focused on Khan's three-year sentence against the potential punishment Brand was facing. However, the cases involved different victims, offences and sentencing circumstances, making a direct comparison difficult without considering the full court records.

Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and Six Months

Brand was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on 5 November, following a four-week trial.

The jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in incidents between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

He had denied all the charges.

On 9 November, Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to nine years for rape, with an additional 18 months for the sexual assaults. The sexual assault sentences run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the rape sentence, bringing the total to 10 years and six months.

Brand will also remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

The judge described him as a sexual predator and criticised his attitude towards women's right to refuse consent. The four women involved also provided victim impact statements describing the lasting effects of the offences.

Debate Over Sentencing Differences

Musk's comment has added to an already heated online discussion about the treatment of sexual offenders and differences between criminal sentences.

While the comparison raised questions about sentencing consistency, the two cases cannot be assessed solely by comparing the number of years handed down. Courts consider the specific offences, evidence, aggravating circumstances and mitigating factors in each case.