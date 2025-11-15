Eight-year NBA veteran and 2023 champion Michael Porter Jr. is officially living in the spotlight in Brooklyn, stepping into the starring role many expected when he was once projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

The Nets acquired the 6'10 forward in an offseason deal that included Cam Johnson, bringing Porter to the league's youngest roster.

In Denver, Porter thrived as a lethal off-ball scorer beside Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, hitting over 40 percent of his 3s and helping deliver a championship in 2023.

Now, Porter is being asked to do more than ever.

Porter Jr. Shines in His Expanded Role

Entering Friday's game, Porter was posting career-high averages of 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, according to the New York Post.

His 18.3 field-goal attempts per game are nearly five more than his previous high, reflecting a dramatic shift from his days as Denver's third scoring option.

But the added responsibility comes with growing pains. Increased defensive attention has dropped Porter to career-low shooting marks of 46.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep, along with a career-worst 2.4 turnovers per game.

Still, Coach Jordi Fernández sees significant progress.

'You can see the growth,' Fernández said. 'We need him to keep growing.'

Porter delivered 28 points in the Nets' 125–107 loss to Detroit on Nov. 7, showing flashes of the superstar potential scouts once believed in.

The Weight of Leadership on a Young Team

At 27, Porter is one of the few veterans on a roster stacked with rookies and sophomores. The Nets rely on him not only to score, but to guide a young locker room through a challenging start.

'You don't become a leader and a veteran in one day,' Fernández said. 'They're professional, they're responsible, but they're forced to grow quick.'

Porter understands the responsibility.

'As the season goes on, I'll get even more comfortable figuring out how I can get good looks off against some of these really good defenders,' he told reporters.

His importance will only increase with Cam Thomas sidelined for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Can Porter Jr. Carry the Nets Forward?

For the first time in his career, Porter is the focal point of an offense — and a franchise. His scoring, playmaking and leadership will shape how far this young Brooklyn team can go.

He no longer benefits from the luxury of Jokic's playmaking or Denver's established system. Instead, he must create, initiate and mentor, all while maintaining the elite shooting that made him valuable in Denver.

The challenge is steep — but the opportunity is finally his.