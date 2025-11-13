Sheffield United have completed one of the most surprising deals of the season, signing former Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford on a short-term contract despite the pair's turbulent past.

The move comes only months after Bamford was filmed joining supporters in an abusive chant aimed at manager Chris Wilder, creating a highly charged reunion at a time when the Blades are fighting to avoid relegation.

The 32-year-old England international had been without a club since leaving Leeds in the summer. Still, his arrival at Bramall Lane comes at a critical time for the Blades, who are battling relegation in the Championship.

Just months earlier, Bamford was filmed leading Leeds supporters in a chant calling Wilder a 'wanker' during promotion celebrations in April 2025.

The Chant That Sparked Headlines

The incident occurred after Leeds secured automatic promotion with a 6-0 win over Stoke City. Bamford, celebrating with fans, joined in an abusive chant aimed at Wilder, who had previously criticised Leeds players as 'muppets' during a heated rivalry in 2019.

The footage quickly went viral, reigniting a long-running feud between Wilder and Leeds United. Wilder himself later downplayed the incident, saying he was a 'big boy' who could handle criticism and rivalries. Still, the episode added fuel to the already tense relationship between the two figures.

Wilder's High-Stakes Choice

Wilder's decision to bring Bamford to Bramall Lane is seen as a huge risk. Sheffield United have struggled for goals this season, scoring just 11 times in 15 matches, and Wilder is under pressure to find solutions to keep the club in the division.

By signing Bamford, Wilder is betting on the striker's proven Championship record of 69 goals and 15 assists across 217 appearances, despite his limited impact in recent seasons. Bamford managed only 235 minutes of football across 17 appearances for Leeds in the 2024–25 campaign, failing to score a single goal.

A Six-Year Feud

The Bamford-Wilder relationship has been marked by tension for years. Wilder famously labelled Leeds players 'muppets' in 2019 after a controversial incident involving sportsmanship in a match against Aston Villa. Bamford, who was at the centre of that controversy, has since been a vocal critic of Wilder, with their feud resurfacing multiple times over the years.

Now, with Bamford playing under Wilder, the pair will need to put aside past animosity and personal differences for the sake of Sheffield United's crucial survival bid.

Fan Reactions

Feeling good in red and white 😎 pic.twitter.com/cqUC9MoKtS — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 13, 2025

The signing has divided opinion among Sheffield United supporters. Some view Bamford as a valuable addition, bringing the experience to help the club avoid relegation. In contrast, others question the wisdom of bringing in a player who publicly insulted the manager just months ago.

On social media, fans have expressed both scepticism and cautious optimism, with many acknowledging that Wilder's pragmatic approach to transfers often involves taking calculated risks on players with baggage and untapped potential.

Patrick Bamford's arrival at Sheffield United is the latest chapter in a long-running feud with Chris Wilder. The awkward reunion between striker and manager will be closely watched as the Blades fight to stay in the Championship.

Whether Bamford can deliver goals and mend fences with Wilder may determine not only his future at Bramall Lane but also the club's survival in the league.

As Sheffield United battle for Championship survival, all eyes will be on this uneasy partnership — and whether football pragmatism can triumph over personal grievance.