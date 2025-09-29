It was a scene of devastation that few in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, will ever forget: thick black smoke billowing into the sky, shattered windows and terrified families fleeing a sanctuary turned inferno.

On Sunday, 28 September, four worshippers were killed and eight others wounded when 40-year-old Iraq War veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford drove his truck into a packed Latter-day Saints church before opening fire and setting the building ablaze.

The Attack

According to police, Sanford rammed his Chevy Silverado into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at around 10:25 a.m., when hundreds of parishioners were gathered for Sunday service. Behind the truck were two large American flags, and mounted on the bumper was a set of deer antlers — details that many worshippers later said will remain etched in their memory.

Once inside, Sanford reportedly fired 'several rounds' from an assault rifle before using petrol as an accelerant to ignite the sanctuary. Within minutes, flames consumed the building, forcing survivors to scramble for exits as smoke engulfed the interior.

Authorities confirmed that Sanford was shot dead in a gunfight with officers in the church car park less than ten minutes after the first emergency call.

Who Was Thomas Jacob Sanford?

Sanford, from nearby Burton, Michigan, served in the US Marines between 2004 and 2008. He completed tours in Okinawa and Fallujah, Iraq, where he worked as a vehicle recovery operator under Operation Iraqi Freedom.

A 2007 newspaper article once described his military record as 'stellar', highlighting his expertise on the rifle range and his rise to the rank of sergeant.

But in the years after leaving the service, Sanford's life appeared to unravel. Social media accounts linked to him portrayed him as a family man with a wife and young son, yet his online writings revealed increasingly disturbed thinking.

In one image circulating online, Sanford is pictured wearing a camouflage 'Trump 2020' campaign shirt — though investigators have not commented on his political leanings.

Flames And Chaos In Grand Blanc

Eyewitnesses recalled panic as the fire spread faster than anyone expected. Aerial footage showed an enormous plume of smoke curling above the burning church as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze. At least one victim remained in critical condition on Sunday night, while seven others were listed as stable.

Police later discovered improvised explosive devices on the property, prompting a bomb squad to sweep both the church and Sanford's nearby home. Neighbours were evacuated as armoured vehicles, drones, and robots descended on his street, fuelling fears of further explosions.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, describing the assault as an act of 'targeted violence'. Still, officials have refrained from identifying a motive.

A Town Grieves As Questions Mount

By Sunday evening, Grand Blanc — a small suburb of Flint — was awash with grief. Hundreds gathered outside the charred remains of the sanctuary, leaving flowers and candles for the victims.

Police Chief William Renye praised the rapid response of officers who confronted Sanford within seconds, preventing further bloodshed. 'This community is hurting, but we are strong,' he said.

As investigators search for answers, residents are left with harrowing memories of a place of peace reduced to ashes. For many, the photographs of the burning sanctuary — once a symbol of faith — now stand as stark reminders of a Sunday when tragedy struck at the heart of Michigan's faithful.