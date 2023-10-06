Windows 11 Build 23560 was recently released to insiders in the Dev Channel. While it comprises just a single charge, the update boasts an array of fixes.

The newly launched build allows you to navigate to Windows Copilot using the ALT + TAB shortcut. Pressing ALT + TAB usually shows thumbnails for other Windows. Now, you can see a thumbnail preview for Copilot by pressing the same keys.

Windows 11 users can effortlessly switch between open windows and browser tabs, so several users are already familiar with the interface. This change could trigger controversy since there are some users who may not want to have Copilot appear along with other apps while using the ALT + TAB shortcut.

Windows 11 (build 23560) with Copilot inside ALT + Tab shortcut experience. pic.twitter.com/3AUdfBjNHg — Mauro (@Pureinfotech) October 4, 2023

So, it will be interesting to see whether the feature will be optional. In the meantime, Microsoft has divulged some key details about changes and fixes in its latest blog post.

Copilot in Windows

"We're beginning to roll out the ability to use Copilot in Windows with ALT + TAB," the Redmond-based tech giant noted in its blog post. You can now use the ALT + TAB hotkey to display the thumbnail preview for Copilot in Windows alongside thumbnail previews of open windows.

You can switch between these previews simply by pressing Tab.

Fixes

File Explorer

Microsoft fixed an issue which made the File Explorer dropdowns and context menu occasionally have a transparent background.

Aside from this, the company also fixed an issue which involved the search box showing incorrect folder names when you were in Gallery.

Taskbar

The company fixed an explorer.exe crash that impacted taskbar reliability.

Narrator

Microsoft fixed an issue that saw the Narrator not reading out the time stamps on recommended items in Start correctly.

Also, the tech giant fixed an issue where languages (except U.S. English) did not preview the Narrator's natural voices in Settings.

Task Manager

Microsoft improved performance when expanding the navigation pane in Task Manager.

However, it is unclear whether users will like Copilot being included with the ALT + TAB shortcut. Nevertheless, Microsoft has been sparing no effort to improve Copilot lately.

To recap, a Windows 11 update added support for Copilot last month. The company also updated the MS Paint app with a new AI-powered Co-creator feature.

Despite Microsoft's attempts to popularise Copilot, the company recently came under fire for slipping ads into Windows Copilot on Windows 11.

Microsoft announced the arrival of Windows Copilot for Windows 11 users during the Build 2023 conference in May. According to the company, Windows Copilot turns every user into a "power user".

Microsoft Copilot is a personal assistant that allows you to customise settings, connect to your favourite apps and more. Now, let's check out how you can enable Microsoft Copilot on Windows.

How to enable Microsoft Copilot for Windows 11

First, enrol your Windows 11 PC into the Dev channel by heading straight to your Windows 11 Settings and clicking Windows Update. Here, choose the Windows Insider Program and sign in with a Microsoft account.

The next step involves clicking the Get Started button and linking your Microsoft credentials. You'd also need to choose the Dev Channel option. Now, press Continue on your screen and reboot when prompted.

Once your PC downloads and installs a new version of Windows 11:

Download the ViveTool GUI GitHub service.

After starting the installer go through the steps on your screen.

After launching the app, go to "Select Build" then choose "23493.1000."

Find and activate these features: 44774629, 44850061, 44776738, 42105254 and 41655236

On the Microsoft Edge browser, go to Help and Feedback then About Microsoft Edge to update the browser.

Now, reboot your PC.

Use the Windows Key + C shortcut to launch Copilot.

Alternatively, you can wait for Microsoft to release a Windows update, which will ideally have the Copilot installed when it becomes available to the public.