The marketing of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been generally favourable so far, Sony's PS5 has reportedly caught up and might even surpass its rival. Although Microsoft's flagship console is perhaps the most powerful next-generation platform, the majority of video game analysts believe its lack of exclusive games will be its downfall. In fact, its highly anticipated launch title was even delayed to 2021. After shocking the gaming industry with its acquisition of ZeniMax Online Studios, gamers are now wondering about the future of multi-platform franchises from Bethesda.

Before this latest development, fans of popular franchises such as "Doom," "Dishonored," "The Evil Within," "The Elder Scrolls," and "Fallout" expect to see new installments on the PS5. However, now that the game studio's parent company is under Microsoft's leadership, many are worried that these will all become Xbox Series X and PC exclusives moving forward.

In an interview with the head of Xbox Phil Spencer, it was revealed that those games that were already indicated for release on other platforms will continue to do so, according to Ars Technica. Despite its promising update, others remain sceptical that Microsoft might change its minds later on. So far, this means PS5 exclusives currently in development by Bethesda such as "Deathloop" and "GhostWire: Tokyo," which are slated for a 2021 launch might possibly turn multi-platform as well.

Meanwhile, there are those who are evidently pleased with what happened as it will benefit those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox One X. One of the perks offered by Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the free access to first-party games upon launch.

This apparently includes those from developers acquired by Microsoft, which hints at the possibility of Bethesda titles being included in the future. While this is yet to be officially confirmed, there is already speculation about this happening.

In related news, Microsoft officially opened preorder slots for the Xbox Series X, but it seems some eager consumers got confused and ordered the Xbox One X instead. Given the similarity shared by the consoles' names, it's likely buyers did not pay attention when they placed their orders. Thankfully, Amazon purportedly processed refunds.