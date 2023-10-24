Microsoft is sparing no effort to figure out why some users do not want to use its Edge browser. Notably, Microsoft Edge now opens its Sidebar to display a survey when you try to download Google Chrome.

This is Microsoft's latest attempt to stop users from replacing its Edge browser with Google Chrome. In line with this, the company rolled out a Windows update in May that made it harder to set Chrome as your default browser.

As if that weren't enough, the company shows multiple warnings when you try to install the Chrome browser. The new survey, which was originally spotted by the folks at Neowin, seems to be in limited testing since some people see it while others do not.

After asking "can you please take a minute to tell us why you are trying another browser?" the survey lists the following options:

I can't search Google easily

I can't access my Google documents

I don't have my favourites or passwords here

Too many ads and pop-ups

I don't like the news feed

It's too slow

My websites don't work on Microsoft Edge

My reason is not listed here

Interestingly, Microsoft has mentioned some reasons that are not applicable. For instance, Edge comes with a tool for importing your passwords and favourites from Chrome.

It is also worth noting that Edge does not restrict the user from downloading Chrome. While the Sidebar presents a poll, the download for Chrome begins as normal. You can close the Action Center prompt and switch to the Chrome browser.

Why do some users feel Microsoft Edge is annoying?

Despite being a fine browser, it looks like Microsoft Edge has failed to garner popularity among users for various reasons, including privacy concerns. For example, a new report claims the Edge browser could be sharing your browsing history with Bing Chat AI.

According to a report by Kinsta, Chrome offers over 150,000 extensions, while Edge offers a shorter list of extensions called Add-ons. On top of that, Chrome is reportedly set to get an Edge-like performance panel in the coming days.

Edge, on the other hand, has a nice layout coupled with a ton of features. Moreover, Microsoft switched the Edge browser to Chromium to ensure it works with most of the web. On the downside, the browser is bloated with monetisation features like shopping tools.

While some of these features are useful on their own, Microsoft is too aggressive with its browser and Bing. A considerable number of features are turned on by default when updates roll out rather than giving users the option to opt-in.