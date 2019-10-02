Ever since Microsoft expanded its reach to include hardware in its lineup of products, market reception has been reportedly favourable. One of its best-selling platforms is the Surface series of computers and devices.

As the Redmond, Washington-based tech company is gearing up for its upcoming Surface event, there are rumours about what is in store for consumers in 2019 and beyond. One of the speculated items to be unveiled is a dual-screen laptop hybrid as suggested by a famous industry insider.

Sources are saying Microsoft is planning to debut a Surface device that sports two displays. Adding fuel to the rumours is a Twitter post from renowned tech industry leaker, Evan Blass. After posting what appears to be product renders of a Surface tablet powered by an ARM-based chipset, the caption below hinted another thing. "Not pictured here: dual-screen Surface," read the tweet, which implies that there might be one after all.

Furthermore, BGR reports that shortly after posting about the dual-screen Surface, Blass made another interesting reveal. On his follow-up tweet, he is claiming Microsoft will be unveiling new software that will run on the device. The working title would be Windows 10X and is intended for systems that have folding or dual displays. On the other hand, analysts are suggesting that a foldable screen might not be the best course of action right now.

After Samsung hitting a snag with the Galaxy Fold, it shows that the technology still needs some research. Therefore, it unlikely that the dual-screen Surface laptop will use flexible display panels for now.

However, there is still a possibility that public might see the liquid-hinge prototype come into play to reduce the stress on the moving sections of the Centaurus. As it stands right now, nothing is certain until the product presentation showcase finishes on Wednesday.

Youâ€™re excited to see whatâ€™s next, and weâ€™re excited to show it. Win-win. Watch the #MicrosoftEvent live on Twitter 10.2 at 10 am ET. pic.twitter.com/e4Jt4dKUQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 1, 2019

The Microsoft Surface event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, in New York. Among the rumoured devices that will share the stage are the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, ARM-powered Surface Pro and finally the purported dual-screen Surface laptop. Consumers who are planning to purchase a new laptop should hold off until the event ends before making a decision.