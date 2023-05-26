Microsoft recently rolled out a significant update for its latest operating system, Windows 11. As expected, the recently released update boasts an impressive array of features, coupled with some much-needed improvements.

The Windows 11 22H2 Moment 3 (KB5026446) update is currently available as an optional download. Microsoft will include the update in the mandatory Patch Tuesday next month. Notably, there's been a lot of hype surrounding the Windows 11 Moment 3 feature update for a while now.

In addition to bringing some notable changes, this update introduces a radically overhauled widget panel. The new widget panel now has three columns, two of which are dedicated to news. The third column is for widgets. To recap, the Windows 11 KB5026372 May update added animated widget icons to the taskbar.

Installing Windows 11 Moment 3 Update (KB5026446). #Windows11 pic.twitter.com/1sGqvN35i4 — Kunal Chowdhury 🟢 (@kunaldchowdhury) May 25, 2023

Aside from this, Microsoft now allows users to copy security codes from notifications to simplify and expedite the process of using 2FA (two-factor authentication). You can access these exciting Moment 3 features by checking a new toggle called "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" in Windows Update.

The toggle can be accessed by heading straight to Start, Settings, and then Windows Update. You need to enable it to get the Windows 11 Moment 3 features. According to a Windows Latest report, the Moment 3 features are turned off by default. Once you turn on the new toggle, you will start receiving the latest non-security and feature updates.

The latest patch is called "2023-05 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5026446)." After installing these updates and turning on the toggle in Windows Update, recheck for updates. You will now see a Windows configurations update, which needs to be installed to access Moment 3 features.

How to install Moment 3 KB5026446 update?

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update.

Click Check for updates

Select the "Download and install" option next to the KB update.

Restart your system.

Open Windows Update settings once your system reboots.

Set the toggle on for "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available."

Download and install Windows configuration updates.

Reboot your system again.

Once done, you will be able to access all Moment 3 features on your device. You can directly download Windows 11 KB5026446 (64-bit) from Microsoft Update Catalog. Here, you can simply click on the provided links and select the "Download" button to retrieve the update. The improvements and features in the Moment 3 update aren't as big as the previously released Moment 2. Still, the update includes some noteworthy features.

Windows 11 #KB5026446 Build 22621.1778 Preview Update is available to downloadhttps://t.co/nWC1LKKVdO — Howtoconnect (@howtoconnect1) May 24, 2023

Windows 11 KB5026446 features

Widget board improvements

The update has introduced some cosmetic changes to the widget board of Windows 11 operating system. For instance, the bigger canvas size now has three columns. Likewise, the MSN feed has been shifted to a new dedicated Feed section for widgets. There's a new animation for the widget icon on the taskbar, which is triggered when you hover the mouse over the widget.

2FA (two-factor authentication) improvements

The update includes a copy-and-paste feature for 2FA codes. In other words, you can directly copy 2FA codes from the notifications. Moreover, this update introduced a new "Copy" button which lets you copy the code and paste it anywhere you want.

The touch keyboard gets 3 new options

The "Show the touch keyboard when there's no keyboard attached" checkbox has been replaced with a new dropdown menu. Now, you can choose from three new options including Never, Always, and When no keyboard attached.

Taskbar changes

The Windows Taskbar is getting a new VPN indicator, which will notify users when the device connects to VPN. On the downside, this feature is not compatible with all available configurations. Moreover, the updated Taskbar provides an option to show seconds in the clock.