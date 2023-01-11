Microsoft took the wraps off the Surface Duo back in 2020. This Android phone features dual-display that users can open like a book.

Last year, the American tech corporation unveiled the Surface Duo 2, which retained the outward appearance of the original Surface Duo. However, the Surface Duo 2 packs better internals compared to its predecessor.

Now, a report by WindowsCentral has divulged a piece of vital information regarding the Surface Duo 3. According to the report, the purported Surface Duo 2 successor will not sport dual displays.

Instead, the report suggests the Duo 3 will come with a foldable screen. This isn't surprising given that the leading smartphone manufacturers are currently jumping on the foldable phone bandwagon.

Notably, the report reveals that the Surface Duo 3 foldable phone will be more like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. To achieve this, Microsoft has been reportedly experimenting and carrying out hardware prototyping for nearly a year now.

The Surface Duo 3 is likely to adopt an inward folding design. Also, it might get a foldable screen with a 180-degree hinge. Moreover, the device could feature an external cover display.

According to the publication, Microsoft will use a dual-display design for the Surface Duo 3. In other words, the new Surface Duo could bear a resemblance to its predecessor.

Past leaks claim the Surface Duo 3 will bring notable improvements over the Surface Duo 2 model. For instance, the next Surface Duo device will support wireless charging.

Aside from this, the Surface Duo 3 will have a narrower design, paired with extremely slim bezels. Also, it is likely to get taller displays. Now, Microsoft has reportedly ditched the dual-display design.

The report states that the tech giant could be gearing up to launch the Surface Duo 3 as a foldable smartphone. However, Microsoft is keeping key specifications of the Surface Duo 3 under wraps at the moment.

Also, it is unclear whether the company will unveil the Surface Duo 3 in the fourth quarter of this year. Yet, the report reveals that Microsoft is internally referring to the device as the 3rd-gen Duo phone.

There is a possibility that the device could go official carrying a different moniker. Moreover, the most notable feature of the upcoming Duo phone will be its software.

The report claims Microsoft will spare no effort to provide a superior software experience on the upcoming Surface Duo foldable phone. This will help the device stands out from other foldable phones available on the market.

Microsoft is also leaving no stone unturned in a bid to improve the ecosystem between the Duo 3 and Windows OS-backed PCs.

The tech behemoth is reportedly planning to launch more Android smartphones with different designs in the future. So, it is safe to assume that the long-rumoured Surface Phone's launch could be around the corner.