Now that the 2019 Microsoft Surface event is over, the tech industry is busy nitpicking at all the nuances each one is bringing to the table. Judging by the reception of journalists and consumers, the Surface Duo and Surface Neo immediately stand out from the lineup. This is probably due to the eye-catching dual-screen configuration on both devices. The former runs on Android with smartphone functionality, while the latter is a Windows laptop.

It's clear that foldable display technology is the hot new trend among tech companies. However, the Galaxy Fold review fiasco suggests the concept requires more refinement. This brings us the Surface Neo, which opts for a more traditional approach. Testing shows that flexible screens are reportedly prone to creases and durability issues. Therefore, Microsoft goes with an arrangement that mounts two display modules together via a special hinge.

Each segment flaunts a nine-inch touchscreen that can unfold into a 13.1-inch tablet. Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay offers an insight as to how the assembly works as reported by CNet. It appears each of the two 360-degree hinges houses over 60 micro-coaxial cables. Furthermore, he claims a single wiring is actually thinner than a human hair, which sounds impressive enough.

Given that Microsoft is launching the Surface Neo alongside the Surface Duo around holiday season next year, it will be supposedly packing Intel's 11th-generation Lakefield chipset. Moreover, the dual-display laptop will run on Windows 10X – a special version of the operating system designed for dual-screen devices. Users can apparently use the versatile hinge to position it in multiple ways. When it comes to productivity, the laptop mode turns one of the displays into a software keyboard.

However, just like the Surface Pro series, Microsoft is offering a physical keyboard accessory that attaches to the device magnetically and charges wirelessly from it as well. The gimmick does not end there, because depending on where the keyboard sits on the screen, a software touchpad or an interactive screen automatically launches. Users can even use it as a standalone Bluetooth keyboard. Lastly, the Surface Neo also charges the Surface Slim Pen wirelessly when it is magnetically latched onto the device.