Thursday's Surface event was an incredible one for Microsoft as it finally took the covers off its new lineup. Although others will argue that some devices were missing during the show, fresh entries were on hand to keep reactions under control.

While the Surface Book and Go did not receive a refresh, the Surface Neo and Duo reportedly make up for the absence. Then there is the introduction of a new 2-in-1 model – the Surface Pro X – as it takes a slightly different path from the Surface Pro 7.

Buyers who are looking for something familiar will not find it on the Surface Neo. Likewise, the dual-display laptop is not slated to launch until late 2020, which could position it to launch along with a new set of products. Microsoft's hardware lineup is all about flexibility and the Pro X is one for users who still find the Pro 7 a tad too small for comfort. On the other hand, there's also the Surface Book 3, which comes in a 13-inch/15-inch version.

If a clamshell laptop is not an option, the Surface Pro X is the only other 2-in-1 with a bigger display and keyboard. When it comes to portability, The Verge confirms that it weighs approximately the same as the Pro 7, but is thinner at 7.3 mm and with a larger display, nonetheless. The device sports a 13-inch PixelSense screen with a 2880 x 1920 resolution.

It should be noted, however, that only the Pro 7 is available with the latest Intel processors on board. The Pro X relies on a Qualcomm SQ1 SoC integrated with an Adreno 685 GPU. This might be a dealbreaker for some users, but sources are claiming tests show newer ARM-based chips boasting significantly improved processing power. Moreover, the chipset offers an acceptable trade-off for longer battery life which clocks in at around 13 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X is LTE-ready courtesy its chipset. While it houses two USB Type-C ports for power and data, the Surface Connect port is still part of the package. For productivity, users can add the optional keyboard cover and the new Surface Slim Pen. Please note that only the Signature version of the keyboard cover comes with a magnetic storage area for the new stylus and recharges it at the same time. Pricing starts at $999 (809 pounds) for the base model and goes up from there.