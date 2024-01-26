It looks like the Sticky Notes app on Windows 10 and Windows 11 is set to get its biggest update. It is worth noting that Sticky Notes is one of the few apps that did not get an upgrade when Microsoft launched Windows 11 in 2021.

Microsoft has been on a launch spree lately. After rolling out ChatGPT-powered GPTs to the free version of Copilot, the Redmond-based tech giant recently enabled Copilot Pro in the Edge browser for iOS and Android users.

🎉New year! New updates! Stay tuned for some of our biggest announcements yet! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/OhgpkBxFfo — Sticky Notes (@stickynotes) January 24, 2024

Building on this momentum, Microsoft has now teased big updates coming to its Sticky Notes app via an X (formerly Twitter) post. In other words, the app might finally receive some long-awaited attention.

Future updates for the Sticky Notes app

To those unaware, Microsoft introduced new features to a slew of in-box Windows apps in 2021 when it unveiled the highly-anticipated Windows 10 OS successor. In 2022 and 2023. The company breathed new life into classic apps like Paint and Notepad with significant updates.

While most apps got spiffy makeovers with the big Windows 11 launch, the beloved Sticky Notes app has remained untouched. However, it looks like 2024 will be the year those humble squares finally get their due.

While the company is still mum on what's coming in these new updates, it has confirmed that big announcements for the Sticky Notes tool are in the offing.

The X post about "big announcements" for Sticky Notes triggered a flurry of discussion in the comments, with many Windows users expressing their excitement about the upcoming update for the note-taking app. While some debated the necessity of an update.

The folks at Windows Central believe the updates could be related to new AI features, which won't come as a surprise given that even the Notepad app is getting ChatGPT AI. Likewise, some users suggested that a web-based revamp could be on the horizon.

Since everyone is asking...

Our big news is not a web app... for now😉 — Sticky Notes (@stickynotes) January 24, 2024

Microsoft has a reputation for updating apps and turning them into unpleasant web apps. However, @stickynotes put that speculation to rest, claiming their "big news is not a web app," at least for now.

What does the Sticky Notes app do?

Microsoft describes its Sticky Notes app as "the simple way to quickly save something for later, so you can stay in the flow". They come in handy for remembering details and can even sync across devices if you are logged in with your Microsoft account.

Sticky Notes is currently preloaded on Windows 10 and Windows 11. You can find the app in the Start menu or by searching for "Sticky Notes" in the Windows Search pane.