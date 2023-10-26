It looks like Microsoft is working on a multi-device virtual web browser that could revolutionise the way people use the internet.

The Redmond-based tech giant recently released a patent for a technology that describes a virtual web browser. Notably, this browser can effortlessly run on various devices.

The patent, which is now available to the public suggests this is not the first time Microsoft has developed this concept. Notably, the patent is based on inventions from 2021, 2017, and 2012.

A patent suggesting #Microsoft is working on a multi-device virtual web browser has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/W25oMoGLYc — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) October 26, 2023

However, given that cloud technologies are currently more advanced, it makes sense to develop and release a virtual web browser now.

It is worth noting that a virtual browser is a cloud-based browser that comes in handy for accessing the internet even on devices that won't properly run it.

For instance, you can run a virtual browser on a smartwatch. According to the folks at Windows Report, the concept of a virtual browser is similar to cloud gaming.

To recap, the now-defunct Stadia enabled users to run demanding video games on browsers such as Chrome. A virtual browser works similarly.

Microsoft's virtual web browser: How does it work?

The system finds a virtual browser located on a proxy server, This virtual browser performs arduous tasks like retrieving, rendering and encoding web pages for all devices.

The devices, on the other hand, only need to decode and display the web pages. The devices do not need to have their own browsers.

The system has a touch controller that can serve as a remote control for devices with limited or no user input capabilities.

This method would enable seamless web browsing across different devices, even if these devices do not support web browsing.

It is unclear whether this will be an upgraded version of the Edge browser or whether Microsoft will unveil a new browser. Currently, Microsoft is trying to figure out why some users do not want to use its Edge browser by adding a poll before letting you install any other browser.

An earlier report suggests the Edge browser could be using a user's browsing history to personalise Bing Chat AI. So, it is safe to assume that some users aren't using the Edge browser due to privacy concerns.

In the meantime, multi-device experiences are gaining skyrocketing popularity among users. In fact, they are likely to become the standard soon. Currently, Samsung has its own Galaxy Connected Experience.

Likewise, Qualcomm is on the verge of unveiling a similar service called Snapdragon Seamless. These multi-device experiences allow users to start a task on one device and then continue it on another device.

It will be interesting to see whether browsing the internet will also become a multi-device experience in the future. The technology described in the Microsoft patent definitely suggests this could be a possibility.