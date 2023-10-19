Windows 11 users will soon be able to share saved Wi-Fi passwords using QR codes. As a result, guests will be able to access Wi-Fi without manually entering credentials.

Finding saved Wi-Fi passwords previously involved digging into the Control Panel and a slew of other properties. In other words, this wasn't the smoothest way when it came to connecting to Wi-Fi.

However, Microsoft is sparing no effort in a bid to change that. With Windows 11's new sharing features, it will be possible to share Wi-Fi passwords saved in the OS without breaking a sweat. In fact, this will be as easy as using an Android phone to share Wi-Fi passwords.

Microsoft recently announced the Build 25977 update to Windows 11 in the Dev Channel of the Insider Program. The update lets you use the credentials of the Wi-Fi network to generate a QR code, which will appear on the Windows 11 screen and your guests can use their mobile phone's camera to scan it and log on to the network.

Here is how the QR code will appear for sharing WiFi in build 25977 pic.twitter.com/agzDuA1z4s — Xeno (@XenoPanther) October 18, 2023

It is worth noting that Microsoft has been rolling out multiple new features to Windows 11 lately. For instance, the company released a major new update earlier this year, bringing support for the Copilot virtual assistant to Windows 11. However, the folks at Windows Latest believe the Wi-Fi sharing feature could be one of the best changes made in the OS in the past few months.

While you could alternatively go to Control Panel or Windows Settings to access the saved Wi-Fi passwords and share them with your guests, this method would require you to manually enter your Wi-Fi credentials on the mobile device.

Windows 11 Build 25977: What else does it offer?

As if that weren't enough, Microsoft claims the feature works with mobile hotspots as well. It will be interesting to see whether the new Wi-Fi sharing feature will arrive with the impending Windows 11 23H2 2023 update. Reportedly, more Windows Moment updates could be in the offing.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to boost accessibility in Windows 11 with the help of Bluetooth LE audio. The Build 25977 update adds the much-needed support for the Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio) technology, designed specifically for hearing aids.

In addition to that, the company is set to improve privacy controls in Windows 11. Apparently, the company will add a prompt that will pop up when an app tries to access either your location or Wi-Fi details for the first time.

Users will be able to control pop-ups for privacy in the Windows OS by going to Settings and changing the "Notify when apps request location" toggle.

In the meantime, some other key details about Windows 11 successor have been surfacing online lately. For example, a new report claims that Windows 12 will not be subscription-based.