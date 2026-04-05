On 5 April 2026, the global community watched a geopolitical drama unfold as military threats collided with a holiday. While the United States military prepared for potential aggressive strikes in the Middle East, Donald Trump spent his Easter morning traversing the greens of his Virginia golf club.

This stark contrast between an escalating international crisis and domestic tranquility quickly drew intense international attention. As the commander-in-chief enjoyed a ceremoniously slow tour around Memorial Circle, officials in Tehran dismissed his latest ultimatums as the ramblings of a desperate leader.

How Tehran Responded to the Continued Bombing Threats

Iranian officials did not mince words when addressing the recent rhetoric emanating from the White House. They firmly rejected any of his claims about bombing Iran and committing these 'war crimes.'

Leaders in Tehran publicly labelled Trump 'delusional,' asserting that his latest public statements stem from deep 'despair and anger.' This highly tense exchange resembles a political thriller akin to the acclaimed television series Homeland, with neither side showing willingness to back down.

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Furthermore, the Iranian government made its stance on the maritime blockades clear. Officials insisted that the Strait is going to remain closed until war damages are compensated by the involved western nations. Some international financial analysts suggest these demanded reparations could easily exceed £8.3 billion ($10 billion).

Why the Military Strike Deadline Was Suddenly Shifted

Amidst this international standoff, the timeline for potential military intervention experienced a sudden and unexplained shift. The original deadline for strikes on Iran was set for Monday, 10:15 a.m., but was quickly discarded.

The administration subsequently changed the deadline again for strikes on Iran to now Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This delay surprised many military analysts who had anticipated a swift resolution to the maritime standoff.

During this critical window, Trump confidently claimed that the war is going to be over shortly. He suggested that potentially he'll have a deal within 24 hours, a statement that left observers sceptical.

Iranian official says Trump, in “despair and anger,” is repeating “delusional claims,” adding the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until war damages are compensated under a new transit-fee framework - IRIB — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) April 5, 2026

What Happened During the Easter Golf Outing

While the rest of the world braced for a potential conflict, the president maintained a relaxed public schedule. Trump spent the morning going on Easter morning to his golf club in Virginia, seemingly unbothered by the looming military deadlines.

During his visit, he took a ceremoniously slow tour around Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., where he is proposing to build a massive new triumphal arch as a national monument.

Why Critics Think This Is Actually Market Manipulation

The constant back-and-forth of these executive announcements has financial experts and political watchers arguing non-stop. A lot of analysts actually believe that suddenly changing military deadlines and promising quick peace deals is just a sneaky way to game the economy.

Many vocal detractors argue that the claim of an impending 24-hour deal is nothing more than deliberate 'market manipulation.' By keeping global energy markets on edge, the administration effectively causes massive fluctuations in crude oil valuations. You can watch the recent update for more detailed perspectives on the situation.

As the new Tuesday evening deadline approaches, the international community remains largely in the dark about the next steps. Whether this delay represents a genuine diplomatic opening or a tactical pause remains to be seen.