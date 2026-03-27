Will President Trump's ten-day extension give Iran enough time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

Read more Strait of Hormuz Shock: Trump Reveals Iran's 'Huge Gift' as US-Iran Tensions Spike Strait of Hormuz Shock: Trump Reveals Iran's 'Huge Gift' as US-Iran Tensions Spike

Trump Extends Deadline for Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz by Ten Days

President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by ten days, setting the new target for 6 April. The extension comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and growing concern over global oil supply disruptions. Trump described the negotiations as 'going very well', signalling a temporary pause in potential strikes against Iranian energy facilities.

Trump shared the news on his Truth Social account, stating: 'As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time'. He added that Iran had initially requested a seven-day extension.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Critical for Global Oil Supply and Trade

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategic maritime passages, carrying roughly 20 per cent of global oil shipments. Any prolonged closure or military threat has the potential to sharply increase oil prices and disrupt global energy markets.

Trump noted that Iran had allowed ten oil tankers, including some flagged by Pakistan, to pass through the strait recently, describing the move as a goodwill gesture amid ongoing diplomacy. Analysts warn that even minor disruptions in the strait can ripple across international markets.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate Following Targeted Strikes in the Region

The US-Iran conflict escalated after Israeli forces carried out a strike killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This was followed by a series of US and Israeli attacks targeting senior Iranian officials, including Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy, who was killed in Bandar Abbas. Trump said these actions placed Iran's naval capabilities on a path towards 'irreversible decline'.

Despite Trump's statements, Iran continues to deny it is seeking a deal, maintaining retaliatory strikes across the region. Explosions were reported in central Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Modi'in, while Iranian attacks in the Gulf were intercepted. These developments underscore the ongoing volatility of the region.

Global Markets and Allies Monitor Iran Deadline Extension Closely

The international community remains alert to the potential for renewed conflict, which could severely impact oil prices and trade. Analysts note that the ten-day extension is a critical period, offering both a chance for diplomacy and a risk of escalation.

Trump also criticised NATO allies, calling Iran 'great negotiators but lousy fighters', while asserting that, in a certain sense, 'we have already won'. The remarks highlight the fragile balance between negotiation and military strategy in this high-stakes geopolitical situation.

Extended Deadline Highlights the Fragile State of Diplomacy and Conflict

According to The Guardian, Trump's announcement coincided with ongoing strikes and a significant reduction in Iranian military capacity following US and Israeli operations, emphasising the delicate balance between diplomacy and conflict. The coming days will be closely watched by governments, analysts, and energy markets as the world waits to see whether diplomacy can prevent further escalation.