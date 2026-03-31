Read more Open for Business or Obliterated: Donald Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran Open for Business or Obliterated: Donald Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions in the Middle East, claiming 'great progress' in negotiations with Iran while threatening to target the country's civilian energy and water infrastructure. The warning comes as stalled talks continue over reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Trump Posts on Truth Social Warning Iran of Civilian Energy and Water Attack

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that Iran must reach a deal to end the conflict and guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He said that without an agreement, the United States could target critical civilian energy and water infrastructure to force compliance. 'If Iran does not reach a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz soon, the United States will consider destroying key civilian energy and water infrastructure to force compliance', Trump added, while noting that progress had already been made in negotiations.

The statement emphasised urgency, signalling that delays could have significant consequences for regional stability and global energy markets. Analysts noted the unusual nature of the threat, describing it as a combination of progress claims and stark warnings from a US president.

Global Oil Markets Spike After Trump Iran Threat Shakes Investor Confidence

Markets reacted swiftly, with oil prices surging on fears of potential supply disruptions. Roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making any threat to its security a major concern for investors and governments worldwide.

'Even the suggestion of targeting civilian infrastructure can create shockwaves in energy markets', said an energy market analyst. According to NBC News on TikTok, Trump's post immediately drew global attention and sparked debate over the stability of ongoing negotiations and the potential economic fallout.

Policymakers Warn of Escalation as Trump Threats Intensify Middle East Tensions

Trump's statements have prompted cautionary responses from European and Middle Eastern policymakers. Officials highlighted the importance of diplomacy and warned against actions that could endanger civilians or destabilise the region.

According to The New York Times, Trump's post included a direct threat to Iran's infrastructure if the country did not agree to conditions for reopening the Strait. The report noted that the warning could worsen tensions with regional allies and influence global oil markets, which saw prices climb above $116 (£86.79) a barrel on Monday amid rising concern.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Critical Route Amid Heightened Iran Conflict Concerns

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically vital maritime corridor. Any disruption could impede the flow of oil from the Persian Gulf, affecting energy security worldwide. Shipping companies and governments are closely monitoring developments, as instability in the region could have immediate economic consequences.

Experts Say Trump's Dual Message Adds Uncertainty to Iran Negotiations

Analysts argue that Trump's combination of claiming progress while issuing threats adds complexity to already delicate negotiations. Regional experts warn that public threats may reduce trust between parties, complicate diplomacy, and increase the risk of miscalculations in a volatile environment.

Trump continues to influence international affairs, and his Truth Social post demonstrates the challenge of balancing public messaging with diplomatic efforts. Global actors remain alert as Iran and other international stakeholders navigate the high-stakes negotiations surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.