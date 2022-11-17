Mike Tindall has been branded "embarrassing" for sharing secrets about the royal family on national television while on his stint on the reality TV show "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"

Royal experts are not happy with the revelations the former rugby player has shared on the series. In a past episode, he revealed that he and his wife Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, "both quite like getting smashed" after a boozy first date.

The 44-year-old recently also revealed that he accidentally flashed his boxers printed with "Nibble my nuts" to his mother-in-law during Zara's 30th birthday. He told campmates that he did a "sl**t drop" that ripped his trousers open.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Tindall could have kept that part about the dance private. He told the Daily Star, "Mike Tindall is an exceptional Royal and he was not like any other member of the Royal Family. That's the sort of comment that might, with advantage, have been left out."

He added, "The problem with being laddish that you could be too laddish which he obviously has been. When you're in the jungle, of course you can relax with the other contestants and that's precisely what he did, too far."

Fitzwilliams thinks that the comments Tindall made about his wardrobe malfunction will obviously stay with him and "will be quoted from time to time and it will be embarrassing because it was embarrassing."

He explained, "It's the sort of thing that, even in the jungle, you should refrain from saying. He has the sort of persona that has, I think, pretty broad appeal. But that's not the sort of comment he should be making. It's silly."

"The reason he shouldn't say the sort of thing is that it is embarrassing. I mean, there's no precedent for that sort of comment, so having made it, what's particularly embarrassing is that it won't go away."

Meanwhile, royal writer Ingrid Seward questioned Tindall's decision to join "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" She also agreed with Fitzwilliams that the royal family member is "very laddish and one of the boys" and that the show "would kind of work for him."

But she agrees that Tindall should not have dished on his incident with Princess Anne on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" She thinks "there was a little bit of trepidation about it." On the other hand, Seward thinks the incident reflects well on Princess Anne because it shows that "nothing fazes her" and that she is "just totally off the cuff" like her father, Prince Philip.