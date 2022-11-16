Mike Tindall got candid about an embarrassing experience he had with Princess Anne, the mother of his wife Zara Tindall, during an episode of "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"

The former rugby player recalled his wife's 70s-themed 30th birthday party, where he got to bust his groove on the dance floor with his mother-in-law. But he was left mortified when he suffered a wardrobe malfunction right before her eyes.

"I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player's bum and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl**-drop in front of my mother-in-law," he recounted the event to his fellow contestants on the reality TV show.

Tindall continued, "Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts.' As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'I'm going,' and walked off."

The recollection had his campmates laughing with one calling him a "legend."

When Princess Anne caught a glimpse at Mike's Crown Jewels #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TRPfrjqyjz — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, others on Twitter found the story amusing with one commenting, "Hahahaaa! I loved it! They are so funny! I would have loved to see Princess Anne's face. Hahahaa!"

Another chimed in, "Brilliant and also shows the magnificent sense of dry humour the Princess Royal has" and one more wrote, "He is so funny! Just shows the in laws have a sense of humor! Wonderful quality people today seem to lack."

Aside from talking about his embarrassing moment with Princess Anne, Tindall has also spilled the beans about how he met his wife, Zara, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, at the 2003 Ruby World Cup in Sydney, Australia. He said on their first date they "just went out for lunch locally" but it "ended up being quite a boozy one." They eventually figured out that they "both quite like getting smashed."

It is unclear what made Tindall join "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" But his decision to join the reality show has led to backlash from critics who accused him of cheapening or shaming the royal family.