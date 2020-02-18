Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall's eldest daughter, Mia, is on a half-term break, and the family is making the best use of the vacation.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, both of whom are keen skiers, have jetted off to the slopes with their six-year-old daughter to enjoy the holiday, reports Hello! The former English rugby player took to Instagram stories on Monday to share a picture of himself carrying a drink in his hand on the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

Zara, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, resides at her mother Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her husband Mike and daughters Mia and Lena. Despite the royal status, Mike and Zara are private people and like to stay out of the limelight.

However, the royal couple gave a rare interview to Australian publication, Now To Love last December, where they opened up about being parents to two young daughters. Mike said: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

Mike revealed that he was hoping for a son before his daughters came along, but now he is happy with how everything turned out. He said: "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child."

Mike added that Mia enjoys going for rides with her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and her uncle, Peter Phillips, who all live nearby at Anne's estate. Interestingly, Zara is the one who is said to have convinced Autumn Phillips to continue living at the estate with daughters following her split from her brother Peter last year.

The 41-year-old also revealed that Mia has developed some very outspoken behaviour, and is never afraid to speak her mind. Mike was talking to England women's national rugby union player Jess Breach at her "Joe's House of Rugby" podcast last month, when Jess revealed she isn't afraid to speak her mind, to which Mike replied: "I definitely should introduce you to my daughter, I think she's heading that way!" He also said that he is trying to make Mia "more competitive" by refusing to let her win.