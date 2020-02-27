Zara and Mike Tindall have decided not to self-isolate after returning from a ski trip in Lombardy, the region worst affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the daughter of Princess Anne, was holidaying with her husband Mike Tindall, the former England rugby captain, in the snowy mountains of Bormio, Lombardy. The couple has opted not to quarantine themselves because they are not showing symptoms of Covid-19 illness, the respiratory disease caused by the deadly coronavirus that was first reported in China.

Zara and Mike enjoyed skiing in the coronavirus-hit region last week, the pictures of which were shared by the athlete on Instagram. "Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times!" the 41-year-old had captioned the post.

A spokesperson for the couple clarified that they are following official government advice and health guidelines issued over coronavirus, but have skipped self-isolation as they are currently not seeing any symptoms of the deadly disease, reports Mail Online. Zara lives at her residence on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, along with her husband Mike and daughters Mia and Lena.

The news comes as four pupils at Thomas's Battersea school have been quarantined following a school trip to northern Italy, where the death toll from the disease has reached 12. The precautionary measure was taken after two of the children showed flu-like symptoms. Zara's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also enrolled at the school.

Thirteen schools across the UK have already been shut down over the fear of rapid spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Ireland's rugby match against Italy scheduled for Saturday in Dublin has also been postponed due to fears that Italian fans could bring the virus.

Ten towns in Northern Italy have been locked down and the government has issued guidelines for travellers to self-isolate after returning home from the locations. Recently, filming of the first leg of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible 7" scheduled in Venice was also suspended indefinitely due to the concerns of coronavirus outbreak.