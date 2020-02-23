Mike Tindall and his wife Zara, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II are currently enjoying a holiday in the Italian Alps. The couple jetted off the slopes for their daughter Mia's half-term break. Before their holiday draws to a close, the former rugby player took to Instagram and shared a stunning new photo with his wife.

In the new collage shared on Friday, Mike Tindall and Zara look relaxed and happy as they stand on the slopes, Hello reports. The equestrian looks lovingly at her husband. "Great trip to #bormio3000 watching the #englishskichampionships. Lots of laughs and good times! More importantly, getting to hang out with the new insta sensations @wethelostboyz," Mike captioned the picture.

Apart from their passion for rugby and horse riding, Mike and Zara are keen skiers. Their daughters -- Mia, five, and Lena, two, are also learning the sport.

Mike recently had a harrowing experience while returning to his family in Gloucestershire earlier this month. It was the time when Storm Ciara was in its height.

Mike and Zara are highly private persons and like to stay out of the spotlight. But, in December, they gave a joint interview to Australian publication Now to Love, where they opened up about parenthood. "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as it keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. You hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great," said Mike.

The retired England rugby captain also revealed that he wanted a son before his daughters were born, however now things have changed. "I was so happy with how Mia was a girl that I wasn't really bothered either way and when Lena was coming along I wasn't bothered at all about what we got. I was just happy to be having another child," he said.