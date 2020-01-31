Netflix's original series "The Crown" gained popularity instantly after its premiere. The series depicts the life of the British royal family during the time of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and it is closest fans are going to get to see the events behind the closed doors of Buckingham Palace. However, there is one royal couple that does not want to be featured on the fan-favourite show.

According to Hello, Zara and Mike Tindall, who are big fans of the series, hope that the show doesn't get far enough for their story to be included. And if it does, they have a list of their favourite actors that they would like to be portrayed by.

"I hope to God they don't go that far," Mike said as quoted by during a chat session with Alex Payne on the podcast "Joe UK's House of Rugby". "Fast and Furious" star Jason Statham remains his first choice of the actor portraying his role in the series if it comes to that.

"Series 35. Jason Statham, you're welcome," he added. As for Zara's role, Mike, who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II"s eldest granddaughter Zara, wants Charlize Theron to play the role.

"Or Margot Robbie," suggested Payne.

"That's a good one too," Zara said. "Or Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. Obviously, I look very similar to all of them!" she added.

"The Crown" season 3 premiered detailing the lives of royals during the time period between 1964 and 1977. Not only did we see the older versions of the queen, her husband Prince Philip, and her sister Princess Margaret, but we were also introduced to Princess Anne, the queen's second child and only daughter's young adult avatar as played by Erin Doherty.

When Anne's son-in-law Mike was asked for his opinion about Doherty's take he said: "I haven't actually watched it. Only the first two, I haven't started watching the third one yet, no. But I am getting more and more feedback, I should watch it. I'm just going to binge it, I think.

Apart from Zara and Mike Tindall, there is another pair of royals who wish they are never featured on "The Crown" and that is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Earlier, BBC Breakfast's Angela Levin revealed that Harry said that he is going to make to stop it before they get to his family.